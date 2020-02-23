This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: Feb. 23, 2020

This week on Focus Montreal, Global takes a look at members of the Oscar-winning team who helped 1917 win best visual effects, the annual gala “A Taste of Tea” that’s paying tribute to outstanding doctors and what West Islanders can expect from Pointe-Claire’s newest developments.

New Pointe-Claire developments

The West Island recently purchased some premium real estate in the Pointe-Claire Village. The city paid almost $4 million for a lot at the intersection of Lakeshore Road and Cartier Avenue. City officials now have to figure out what they’ll do with the property. New parking restrictions near three train stations are also coming into effect next month. As of March 9, residents living near the stations of Cedar Park, Pointe-Claire and Valois will need permits to park on the streets. The idea was to offset the anticipated increase in parking from people who use the Deux-Montagnes train line. To discuss these issues and more, Tim Sargeant is joined by Pointe-Claire Mayor John Belvedere. Watch above.

MPC Films wins academy award

Technicolor MPC Films, a team of visual effects artists based in Montreal are celebrating a big win after picking up an Oscar a few weeks ago. Tim Sargeant discusses their Oscar-worthy work as they helped the war epic film 1917 win an academy award. Watch above.

A Taste of Tea Gala

March 8 is International Women’s Day and to mark the occasion a gala, known as “A Taste of Tea”, will pay tribute to six outstanding — and diverse — doctors. The event is organized by the Playmas Montreal Cultural Association and will be held at Cote-Saint-Luc Aquatic and Community Centre. Dr. Anita Brown-Johnson from the family medicine department of the Montreal General Hospital and Dr. Fadji Koffi, a podiatrist with the Clinique Opus, join Tim Sargeant to talk more about it. Watch above.

