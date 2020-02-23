Menu

Entertainment

Fort Macleod, Alberta will get advanced screening of ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2020 3:47 pm
Paul Rudd in the first official trailer for 'Ghostbusters Afterlife.' The film is scheduled for a July 8, 2020 release.
Paul Rudd in the first official trailer for 'Ghostbusters Afterlife.' The film is scheduled for a July 8, 2020 release. Sony Pictures

There will be something strange in the neighbourhood of Fort Macleod, Alta., in the next few months.

A representative for Sony Pictures Entertainment tells The Canadian Press that the studio is working with the town on putting together a special advance screening of Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Scenes for the film, which is due out in July, were shot in Fort Macleod and other parts of Alberta last summer.

The Sony Pictures representative said Fort Macleod is the only Canadian municipality they are currently discussing a screening with.

All other details about the advance screening are to be confirmed.

Four-time Oscar nominee Jason Reitman, who was born in Montreal, directs the new instalment in the Ghostbusters series.

His father, Toronto-bred Ivan Reitman, helmed the original films in the supernatural comedy franchise and produced the new one.

Cast members include Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd and Vancouver-bred Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard.

Coon plays a single mother alongside Grace and Wolfhard as her kids.

The story sees the family moving to a small town just as it begins experiencing paranormal occurrences.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Fort MacleodPaul RuddAlberta filmAlberta Film IndustryCalgary film industryfinn wolfhardalberta moviesGhostbusters: Afterlifenew ghostbusterspaul rudd ghostbusters
