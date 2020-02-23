Menu

WHL Roundup: Saturday, February 22, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2020 3:42 am
Updated February 23, 2020 3:43 am

EVERETT, Wash. – Gage Goncalves scored the go-ahead goal at 15:19 of the third period as the Everett Silvertips downed the Vancouver Giants 2-1 on Saturday in Western Hockey League play.

Bryce Kindopp also scored to help Everett win its fifth game in a row.

Dustin Wolf kicked out 15 shots for the Silvertips (39-12-4).

Milos Roman found the back of the net for the Giants (30-21-5), who had their 11-game win streak halted.

Trent Miner turned away 33 shots for Vancouver.

RAIDERS 2 WHEAT KINGS 1

BRANDON, Man. — Ozzy Wiesblatt had a goal and an assist and Max Paddock made 19 saves as Prince Albert (32-16-9) edged the Wheat Kings (31-21-5) for its third straight win.

CHIEFS 2 TIGERS 1

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Lukas Parík made 34 saves and Leif Mattson scored twice as Spokane (35-18-5) downed the Tigers (35-19-3) for its fourth win in a row.

REBELS 7 AMERICANS 5

RED DEER, Alta. — Ben King scored twice and Chris Douglas had a goal and three helpers to lead the Rebels (21-31-5) past Tri-City (17-34-5).

OIL KINGS 2 PATS 1 (OT)

REGINA — Josh Williams struck at 4:13 of overtime and Beck Warm made 14 saves as Edmonton (39-10-9) slipped past the Pats (19-31-6), who are on a four-game slide.

BLADES 8 BRONCOS 1

SASKATOON — Chase Wouters and Martin Fasko-Rudas had a pair of goals apiece as the Blades (30-22-5) dealt Swift Current (10-42-4) its 11th loss in a row.

THUNDERBIRDS 3 WINTERHAWKS 2

KENT, Wash. — Brendan Williamson scored the winner at 16:21 of the third period and Roddy Ross made 30 saves as Seattle (23-28-6) got by Portland (40-9-7).

CALGARY 6 KAMLOOPS 4

KAMLOOPS — Ten different players found the net as Calgary (33-19-5) defeated Kamloops (35-17-4) 6-4.

VICTORIA 4 KELOWNA 3 (SO)

VICTORIA — Brayden Tracey scored twice in leading Victoria (30-21-7) to a 4-3 win over Kelowna (25-26-5).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
