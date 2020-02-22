QMJHL Roundup: Saturday, February 22, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

BATHURST, N.B. – Nikita Alexandrov had a goal and two assists, including one on Cedric Desruisseaux’s winner, and the Charlottetown Islanders edged the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 4-3 in overtime on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Desruisseaux’s ninth goal of the season came at 2:14 of extra time.

Ethan Crossman also scored to help Charlottetown (28-25-5) snap a four-game slide.

Mathieu Desgagnes struck twice and Mark Rumsey potted the other for Acadie-Bathurst (11-38-8).

Matthew Welsh made 17 saves for Charlottetown as Tristan Berube stopped 46-of-50 shots for the Titan.

SAGUENEENS 3 REMPARTS 1

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Artemi Kniazev had a goal and an assist and Alexis Shank turned away 34 shots as the Sagueneens (38-11-6) downed Quebec (23-30-5).

—

DRAKKAR 7 FOREURS 3

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Nathan Legare potted a hat trick to reach the 30-goal mark, and the Drakkar (21-23-11) toppled Val-d’Or (23-25-7) to halt a five-game skid.

—

EAGLES 4 OCEANIC 2

SYDNEY, N.S. — Egor Sokolov scored twice and Kevin Mandolese stopped 33 shots as Cape Breton (37-17-3) handed Rimouski (35-16-8) its third straight loss.

—

HUSKIES 4 MOOSEHEADS 1

HALIFAX — Zachary Emond kicked out 21-of-22 shots while also picking up an assist on Louis-Filip Cote’s first-period goal, and Rouyn-Noranda (26-26-4) beat the Mooseheads (19-32-4).

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2020.