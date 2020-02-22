Vancouver police search for high-risk sex offender who cut off his electronic bracelet

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Vancouver police are searching for a high-risk sex offender who cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and left his residence early Saturday morning.

Police say Kirstjon Olson, 38, has breached some of the 27 court-ordered conditions he was told to abide by upon release.

Olsen was last seen leaving his Downtown Eastside residence just after midnight, and police say it’s unknown where he went.

He is described as Indigenous, five-feet-eight-inches tall and 245 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a light complexion.

He was wearing all black clothing with a black hat and carrying a backpack with red straps when he left his residence.

Anyone who sees Olson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Vancouver police, either by 911 or by calling detectives at 604-717-0603.

Story continues below advertisement

2:23 VPD issues warning about high-risk sex offender living in the city VPD issues warning about high-risk sex offender living in the city