Crime

Vancouver police search for high-risk sex offender who cut off his electronic bracelet

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted February 22, 2020 9:56 pm
Kirstjon Olson seen in police handout photos.
Kirstjon Olson seen in police handout photos. Vancouver Police Department

Vancouver police are searching for a high-risk sex offender who cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and left his residence early Saturday morning.

Police say Kirstjon Olson, 38, has breached some of the 27 court-ordered conditions he was told to abide by upon release.

Olsen was last seen leaving his Downtown Eastside residence just after midnight, and police say it’s unknown where he went.

High-risk sex offender released into Abbotsford may now be in Mission, police warn

He is described as Indigenous, five-feet-eight-inches tall and 245 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a light complexion.

He was wearing all black clothing with a black hat and carrying a backpack with red straps when he left his residence.

Anyone who sees Olson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Vancouver police, either by 911 or by calling detectives at 604-717-0603.

