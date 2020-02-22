Menu

Canada

Regina protesters tell Andrew Scheer to check his privilege in latest Wet’suwet’en rally

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted February 22, 2020 7:52 pm
Protesters rally in front of Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer's constituency office in Regina on Feb. 22.
Protesters rally in front of Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer's constituency office in Regina on Feb. 22. Connor O'Donovan / Global News

Protesters in Regina are standing up against comments made by Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer.

On Saturday, dozens of people showed up to the “Check Sheer’s Privilege Rally” at his constituency office on 984 Albert St.

The name of the rally was in response to Scheer telling protesters to “check their privilege.”

“These protesters, these activists have the luxury of spending days at a time at a blockade, but they need to check their privilege,” he said on Feb. 14 in response to rail lines being blocked.

“They need to check their privilege and let people whose jobs depend on the railway system — small businesses, farmers — do their jobs.”

Lee Prosper, a speaker at Saturday’s rally, decided to join the Canada-wide protests following Scheer’s remarks.

He referred to Scheer’s comment as “subtle racism,” as many Indigenous communities have been discriminated against for generations while many continue to lack basic services.

Lee Prosper spoke at the “Check Scheer’s Privilege Rally” in Regina on Feb. 21 at his constituency office on Albert Street
Lee Prosper spoke at the “Check Scheer’s Privilege Rally” in Regina on Feb. 21 at his constituency office on Albert Street Connor O'Donovan / Global News

Prosper has grown up feeling the intergenerational impacts of residential schools himself.

“In my bloodline we haven’t seen a year of peace or a day of peace without any kind of racism, and I feel like I’m standing here continuing to be involved in the same racism,” said Prosper.

Saturday’s event marks the third consecutive week supporters of Wet’suwet’en Nation have rallied in Regina to show their support to the hereditary chiefs.

A protester stands in front of Andrew Scheer’s constituency office on Feb. 22 while holding a sign that reads “Save Turtle Island, Decolonize”
A protester stands in front of Andrew Scheer’s constituency office on Feb. 22 while holding a sign that reads “Save Turtle Island, Decolonize” Connor O'Donovan / Global News

The previous two protests were held on Albert Memorial Bridge.

Global News has reached out to Scheer.

