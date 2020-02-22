Final suspect in Surrey, B.C. forcible confinement, robbery case arrested in Toronto

The last of three suspects wanted on allegations of forcibly confining and robbing a man in Surrey, B.C. last summer has been arrested in Toronto.
Surrey RCMP say William Daniels-Sey was arrested by Toronto police on an outstanding warrant on Feb. 16.
Daniels-Sey, 21, along with Hashi Jama Jama and Hassan Avdirazak Shakib, is accused of holding a man in a vehicle against his will and assaulting him early on the morning of July 2, 2019, police say.
Warrants were issued for all three men in September 2019. Jama, 22, and Shakib, 25, turned themselves into police in October of that year.
The trio are all charged with forcible confinement and robbery. Jama is also facing charges of fraud, assault and uttering threats, while Shakib is charged with uttering threats and using an imitation firearm while committing an offence.
Daniels-Sey has yet to appear in court in B.C. Shakib is due to appear in Surrey provincial court on Feb. 25.
Jama’s trial is scheduled to begin on Dec. 14, 2020.
