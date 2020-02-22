Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Final suspect in Surrey, B.C. forcible confinement, robbery case arrested in Toronto

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted February 22, 2020 4:10 pm
William Daniels-Sey in a police handout photo.
William Daniels-Sey in a police handout photo. Surrey RCMP

The last of three suspects wanted on allegations of forcibly confining and robbing a man in Surrey, B.C. last summer has been arrested in Toronto.

Surrey RCMP say William Daniels-Sey was arrested by Toronto police on an outstanding warrant on Feb. 16.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP still hunting for man accused of forcible confinement

Daniels-Sey, 21, along with Hashi Jama Jama and Hassan Avdirazak Shakib, is accused of holding a man in a vehicle against his will and assaulting him early on the morning of July 2, 2019, police say.

From left to right: Hashi Jama Jama, Hassan Avdirazak Shakib and William Daniels-Sey are all charged with forcible confinement and robbery, among other charges related to a confinement and assault in Surrey on July 2, 2019.
From left to right: Hashi Jama Jama, Hassan Avdirazak Shakib and William Daniels-Sey are all charged with forcible confinement and robbery, among other charges related to a confinement and assault in Surrey on July 2, 2019. Surrey RCMP

Warrants were issued for all three men in September 2019. Jama, 22, and Shakib, 25, turned themselves into police in October of that year.

Story continues below advertisement

The trio are all charged with forcible confinement and robbery. Jama is also facing charges of fraud, assault and uttering threats, while Shakib is charged with uttering threats and using an imitation firearm while committing an offence.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP ask public to help find 3 charged with forcible confinement, robbery

Daniels-Sey has yet to appear in court in B.C. Shakib is due to appear in Surrey provincial court on Feb. 25.

Jama’s trial is scheduled to begin on Dec. 14, 2020.

Alleged kidnapping at a Burnaby high-rise ends with a suspect falling from balcony
Alleged kidnapping at a Burnaby high-rise ends with a suspect falling from balcony
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceSurreyAssaultRobberySurrey RCMPSuspectSurrey crimeForcible ConfinementSurrey policesurrey robberyforcilbe confinementwilliam daniel sey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.