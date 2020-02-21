Perron scores as Blues beat Stars 5-1

Send this page to someone via email

DALLAS – David Perron scored his team-leading 24th goal and the St. Louis Blues chased Dallas goalie Ben Bishop early while extending their Western Conference lead with a dominant 5-1 victory over the Stars on Friday night.

Jake Allen stopped 18 shots in the Blues’ third straight win since a 0-3-2 stretch that included an overtime loss at home to the Stars. Allen ended a personal three-game losing streak while subbing for Jordan Binnington to finish a back-to-back.

Colton Parayko had a goal and two assists to help the Blues stop the Stars from pulling even in the West for the third time this week. St. Louis is four points ahead of Dallas with 20 games to go. The Stars have 21 games remaining.

Bishop, a 2019 Vezina Trophy finalist, was pulled after Jaden Schwartz beat him from the right circle for a 4-0 lead just 4:45 into the second period. Bishop made nine stops on 13 shots.

RANGERS 5, HURRICANES 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, powering the Rangers to the victory.

Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome each had a goal and an assist for New York, which won for the eighth time in 11 games. Jesper Fast and Brady Skjei also scored, and Igor Shesterkin made 27 saves.

New York swept the four-game season series. The Rangers have won 31 of their past 37 games with the Hurricanes since February 2011.

Brock McGinn and Sebastian Aho scored for Carolina, which dropped to 5-4 since the All-Star break. Petr Mrazek stopped 31 shots in his third loss of the season to the Rangers.

ISLANDERS 4, RED WINGS 1

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored three times, and the Islanders stopped a four-game skid.

It was Eberle’s third career hat trick.

Leo Komarov added a late empty-netter for the Islanders. Semyon Varlamov stopped 21 shots.

Anthony Mantha scored for Detroit, which became the first team this season to be eliminated from playoff contention. Jonathan Bernier made 36 saves.

BLACKHAWKS 2, PREDATORS 1, OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored in the third period and overtime to rally Chicago to the victory.

Corey Crawford had 42 saves for the Blackhawks, who had dropped seven of eight.

DeBrincat skated in alone in overtime, and then snapped off a shot that beat Pekka Rinne high on the glove side for his 16th goal.

DeBrincat tied the game with a power-play goal midway through the third period. His goal came on a deflection and snapped Chicago’s 0-for-21 drought with the man advantage.

Mattias Ekholm scored in the second period for Nashville. Rinne blocked 36 shots.

