Crime

Man seriously injured after shooting in Aurora

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted February 21, 2020 11:32 pm
Evidence markers are placed near shell casings after a shooting in Aurora.
Evidence markers are placed near shell casings after a shooting in Aurora. Enzo Arimini / Global News

A man who is believed to be in 30s has been taken to a trauma centre in serious condition after he was shot in Aurora Friday evening, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to a home near Bayview Avenue and Stone Road, south of Wellington Street East, at around 9:10 p.m.

A York Region Paramedic Services spokesperson said the patient was taken to a local trauma centre.

Police said officers were looking for two men in connection with the shooting.

A spokesperson told Global News it’s believed the suspects were driving an older-model, black Cadillac.

