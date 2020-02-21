Man seriously injured after shooting in Aurora

A man who is believed to be in 30s has been taken to a trauma centre in serious condition after he was shot in Aurora Friday evening, officials say.
Emergency crews were called to a home near Bayview Avenue and Stone Road, south of Wellington Street East, at around 9:10 p.m.
A York Region Paramedic Services spokesperson said the patient was taken to a local trauma centre.
Police said officers were looking for two men in connection with the shooting.
A spokesperson told Global News it’s believed the suspects were driving an older-model, black Cadillac.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS