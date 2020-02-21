Man seriously injured after shooting in Aurora

Send this page to someone via email

A man who is believed to be in 30s has been taken to a trauma centre in serious condition after he was shot in Aurora Friday evening, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to a home near Bayview Avenue and Stone Road, south of Wellington Street East, at around 9:10 p.m.

A York Region Paramedic Services spokesperson said the patient was taken to a local trauma centre.

Police said officers were looking for two men in connection with the shooting.

A spokesperson told Global News it’s believed the suspects were driving an older-model, black Cadillac.

YRP to advise there will be an increased police presence in Bayview & Stone Rd. area related to a shooting we are investigating. Police looking for small dark colored vehicle with Black ML occupant. Witnesses & any video will assist investigation. 1CIB Ext #7141. — York Regional Police (@YRP) February 22, 2020

