Winnipeg Jets acquire Manitoba’s Cody Eakin from Vegas Golden Knights

Send this page to someone via email

Cody Eakin is coming home.

The Winnipeg Jets completed their second trade in just 72 hours, acquiring Winnipeg’s Cody Eakin from the Vegas Golden Knights. The Jets surrendered a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft to acquire Eakin’s rights.

#NHLJets have acquired forward Cody Eakin from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. DETAILS >> https://t.co/pSDL8fqnsj pic.twitter.com/sPo45ttMPO — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) February 21, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

If Winnipeg makes the playoffs, or re-sign Eakin prior to July 5, then the Jets will instead give up a third-round draft pick in 2021.

READ MORE: Jets acquire defenceman DeMelo from Senators for third-round pick

Eakin, 28, is in his ninth NHL season. He’s in the final year of a four-year contract that pays him $3.85 million per season.

Eakin has also played for the Knights, Dallas Stars and Washington Capitals, making the Jets his fourth NHL team. The centreman was drafted by the Capitals in the third round of the 2009 NHL Draft.

Eakin has four goals and six assists in 41 games with the Knights this season. He was in his third season in Vegas.

Eakin played for the AAA Winnipeg Monarchs and the AAA Winnipeg Wild prior to joining the Western Hockey League’s Swift Current Broncos for the 2007-2008 season.

READ MORE: Jets players happy to stick with Maurice

The Jets also announced they’ve reassigned forward Andrei Chibisov to the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.

The NHL trade deadline is Monday.