Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Jets acquire defenceman DeMelo from Senators for third-round pick

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 6:02 pm
Winnipeg Jets' Patrik Laine (29) can't get past Ottawa Senators' Dylan DeMelo (2) during second period NHL action in Winnipeg on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Winnipeg Jets' Patrik Laine (29) can't get past Ottawa Senators' Dylan DeMelo (2) during second period NHL action in Winnipeg on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The Winnipeg Jets acquired defenceman Dylan DeMelo from the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

DeMelo has 10 assists and 31 penalty minutes in 49 games for the Senators this season.

The 26-year-old native of London, Ont., has 64 points in 259 career NHL regular-season games with Ottawa and the San Jose Sharks.

In a conference call with media Tuesday, DeMelo said the potential for being traded was on his mind leading up to the league’s trade deadline.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Hextall on Hockey: Global game helps with learning curve for Jets’ Andrei Chibisov

“We didn’t really have much going in regards to contract talks, and when you’re getting close to a week out, kinda the writing’s on the wall.

“Being traded to Winnipeg, I’m very excited for the opportunity. I think it’s a good fit for me,” he said.

“I hope I can be a guy they can rely on there in the back end. … I just hope to be a seamless fit there and help this team push for the playoffs, and get into the dance.”

Tweet This

In a strange twist of fate, DeMelo’s first game as a Jet will be Thursday in Ottawa against his old Senators teammates.

“I guess that’s kind of lucky that maybe I don’t have to leave (Ottawa) and rush out of here. It has to happen at some point, so maybe it’s good to get that first one out of the way.”

Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff told media DeMelo had been on the team’s radar for quite some time.

“He’s someone that you kind of watch from a distance. … We’ve really liked his progression over the course of time, to what he’s become over his growth as a player, his development.

“The opportunities, you don’t know if they’re going to present themselves, but that’s what the scouting world is for,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

The Jets also announced Tuesday that they have placed defenceman Luca Sbisa on injured reserve.

With files from The Canadian Press

Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice on why he stays in Winnipeg
Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice on why he stays in Winnipeg
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HockeyNHLWinnipeg SportsWinnipeg JetsOttawa SenatorsJetsWinnipeg hockeyNHL Trade Deadlinedylan demelo
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.