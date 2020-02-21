Barrie–Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin named Deputy Government House Leader

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie–Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin has been appointed as the Deputy Government House Leader.

As a part of her new role, Khanjin will work with Government House Leader Paul Calandra, the MPP for Markham–Stouffville and Minister Without Portfollio.

Khanjin said she’ll be working with Calandra to ensure that any government legislation the province has put forward is put through the House.

“It’s to help all of our MPPS and our team members [with] basically any orders of the day or any government business in the Ontario legislature,” Khanjin told Global News Friday.

“It is a very collaborative type of role where we do work with all members, both with the opposition and the third-party members.” Tweet This

Khanjin said it’s good to be able to carry more weight as a part of the team and to be able to progress the Ontario government’s agenda “that Ontarians elected us to progress.”

“It’s one of those things that’s like good housekeeping of all the day-to-day stuff that has to happen but being heavily involved in it so that everyone’s prepared,” she said of her new role.

“Your sole purpose is to ensure that things are done well and done professionally and so the government is still on track to achieve its objectives.”

In addition to her role as Barrie–Innisfil MPP and Deputy Government House Leader, Khanjin is also the parliamentary assistant to the minister of environment, conservation and parks.

