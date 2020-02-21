Menu

Crime

Woman bites man, threatens to kill dog during various domestic disputes: Kingston police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted February 21, 2020 4:35 pm
A Kingston woman was charged for allegedly biting her partner on the back and threatening to kill his dog.
Global Kingston

A Kingston woman was arrested following a violent altercation with her partner and reported threats made against his pet.

Police were called to a downtown Kingston apartment early Thursday morning following the dispute.

The man and woman had been involved in a relationship for two years, according to police.

When the man asked the woman to leave his apartment, she allegedly became enraged. The man grabbed his phone to call police and police say the woman jumped on the man’s back to get the phone away.

During this altercation, the woman reportedly bit the man’s back.

When police arrived just after 7:30 a.m., they say they learned the woman had repeatedly threatened to kill the man’s dog during other altercations.

Story continues below advertisement

The 28-year-old Kingston woman was charged with assault and uttering threats to kill animal.

