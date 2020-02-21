Stuck four-wheeling enthusiasts rescued from KVR Trail by COSAR

Send this page to someone via email

For the third time in a week-and-a-half, the services of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue were called into action.

On Thursday evening, RCMP reported that a group of four-wheel drive enthusiasts were stuck on the KVR trail near Lebanon Lake.

In a press release, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue said a group trying to make it to Chute Lake became stuck and called friends in a recovery vehicle, which also got stuck.

A rescue team and a tracked utility task vehicle were dispatched around 10:30 p.m., with four people and their dog being safely brought back.

“The problem with the KVR this time of year is it’s a very rutted ice road,” said search manager Brian Stainsby.

“Unless you have chains, it kicks your vehicle around, and if you get into the snow, it’s hard to get out. We’ve seen this scenario many times over the years.”

He added that “people need to be prepared for winter conditions. It’s still winter in the mountains and it gets very cold at night.

“It’s a 10-minute drive up Gillard Forest Service Road, but it’s a three-hour walk down.” Tweet This

On Tuesday, COSAR, Vernon Search and Rescue and Kelowna Snowmobile Club search crews rescued a 14-year-old snowmobiler in Greystokes Provincial Park after he became separated from his family and spent the night outside.

One week earlier, COSAR found a missing 60-year-old sledder who spent the night in the same area.

COSAR added a reminder for outdoor enthusiasts to visit adventuresmart.ca and to brush up on trip planning, training and taking the 10 essentials for being adventure smart.

