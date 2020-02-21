Regina Pats hold first-ever Autism Awareness Night against Saskatoon Blades

Send this page to someone via email

When the puck drops at the Regina Pats game against the Saskatoon Blades on Friday, you may not recognize the home team’s jersey.

The Autism Awareness threads 🤩 Online auction in support of Chip and Dale Homes Inc is live now: https://t.co/pqTTARrP5c. Huge thanks to game sponsor @imagination_ink for their support for this big night!#JoinTheRegiment pic.twitter.com/0uBrjMX8m9 — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) February 20, 2020

That is because the jersey is custom-made for the team’s first Autism Awareness Night, supporting Chip and Dale Homes — a not-for-profit helping people who live with intellectual and physical disabilities.

“It’s something we are super excited about. Causes are obviously very important to the Regina Pats and our organization is about more than just the hockey on the ice,” said Kellin Enslev, Regina Pats marketing director.

The Pats have held a breast cancer awareness night for the past 17 seasons, among other initiatives, and felt autism was another area that needed more attention.

“As we started to talk as a staff last year about looking at causes that were important to us individually as employees and things we can put our passion behind, autism was one that was super important,” Enslev said.

An Autism Awareness Night jersey will be available through a jersey raffle, while game-worn jerseys are being auctioned off at Reginapats.com/autism. The auction ends at 8 p.m. Friday night.

Chip and Dale Homes will have information booths set up around the concourse at the Brandt Centre. There will also be on-ice activities for fans to experience between periods.

“We are really excited about our first Autism Awareness Night,” said Stacey Cattell, Regina Pats COO. “Chip and Dale Homes does such great work in our community and we look forward to supporting them and bringing awareness to the cause.”

Game time is 7 p.m.