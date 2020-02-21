Royal Kingston Curling Club celebrating 200th anniversary by hosting the Briers

Send this page to someone via email

The countdown to the Canadian men’s curling championship continues.

Starting next week, the Limestone City will be playing host to the “Brier”, which will also help the Royal Kingston Curling Club (RKCC) celebrate its 200th anniversary.

“A big part of our club is the history and tradition,” said Edward Gibson, president of the club. “Some of the bonspiels that we still have running today have been running for 60, 80, 90 years even. Way back then the club was actually started by a Scottish regiment.”

Stick curlers get a chance to stick with the sport

According to Kingston curling historian Fran Cooney, games were played on the harbour front ice somewhere between downtown and Point Frederick.

The Kingston club is the oldest in the province and second oldest in the country.

The facility has had a number of locations over the years. In 1912, it called Barrie Street home. The facility relocated to Clergy Street in 1923 and remained there until Queen’s University purchased the property in 2005. The RKCC has been on Days Road ever since.

Kingston retires curl to stay active during winter months

“It’s a great facility, but it’s the people that make it,” Gibson said. “It’s not only all the curlers and all the members, all the social members, but it’s very much a people place and everybody can relax and do their thing and play their game and have some competition and then have a drink or two afterwards.”

The 2020 Tim Hortons Brier will officially begin on Feb. 29.