Blockade continues on Montreal’s south shore after protesters served with injunction

Send this page to someone via email

After being served with an injunction demanding they dismantle their blockade, a group of protesters continues to obstruct railway tracks on Montreal’s south shore Friday morning.

The Canadian National Railway obtained its request for an injunction on Thursday as demonstrators announced they had no intention of leaving their makeshift barricade in Saint-Lambert.

Longueuil police remain at the scene but have not intervened to remove the protesters. They could be sent in to enforce the court ruling, according to Quebec Premier François Legault.

READ MORE: Longueuil police serve injunction to protesters blocking south shore rail

The blockade, which began on Wednesday, is in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en Nation hereditary chiefs in British Columbia who are protesting the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline through their territory.

Story continues below advertisement

The protest south of Montreal has led to train cancellations for commuters who rely on exo’s Mont-Saint-Hilaire to get downtown. Train users were stuck once again on Friday and left to find alternatives.

“Service is interrupted until further notice,” exo wrote on its website.

READ MORE: Trudeau calls premiers, stresses ‘peaceful’ resolution to Wet’suwet’en solidarity protests

As a result, Via Rail has also suspended service on the Via Rail corridor between Montreal and Quebec City.

In Kahnawake, an ongoing blockade has lasted nearly two weeks and forced the cancellation of the Candiac train line since Feb. 10. However, Legault said on Thursday it is difficult to dismantle a blockade on the Mohawk territory since it has its own police force.

Mounting tension

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a phone call with concerned premiers on Thursday evening to provide an update on the ongoing situation.

The nationwide blockades — which have lasted more than two weeks — have spurred job layoffs and train cancellations across the country.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s office said Trudeau spoke with his provincial counterparts about “the importance of ending the blockades as quickly as possible and reaching a peaceful and lasting resolution, in a way that builds trust and respect among all parties involved.”

Story continues below advertisement

The meeting comes as Legault has repeatedly called on Ottawa to intervene and put an end to rail blockades. He has criticized Trudeau specifically, saying more action is needed from the federal government.

Quebec’s premier said he is worried about the economy and that it is urgent to find a solution as soon as possible.

1:46 Frustration grows over protests and blockades across Canada Frustration grows over protests and blockades across Canada

— With files from Global News’ Amanda Connolly and The Canadian Press