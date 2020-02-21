Pedestrian dead after hit by truck in Niagara Falls

Send this page to someone via email

A woman hit by a truck in Niagara Falls has died in hospital, according to Niagara Regional Police.

Investigators say she was hit by a black Ford pickup truck just before 6:00 a.m. on Friday in the area of Lundy’s Lane and Kalar Road.

The victim was treated on scene for critical injuries before being sent to hospital, where she was subsequently pronounced dead, say police.

Lundy’s Lane between Kalar Road and Montrose is currently closed. The area remains open to pedestrian traffic only.

Anyone with information on the collision can reach out to police at (905) 688-4111.

Lundy’s Lane between Kalar and Montrose in @NiagaraFalls is currently closed for an on-going police investigation. Please avoid the area. — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) February 21, 2020

