Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian dead after hit by truck in Niagara Falls

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 21, 2020 9:04 am
Updated February 21, 2020 9:12 am
Police are investigating a collision in Niagara Falls that killed a pedestrian.
Police are investigating a collision in Niagara Falls that killed a pedestrian. Don Mitchell / Global News

A woman hit by a truck in Niagara Falls has died in hospital, according to Niagara Regional Police.

Investigators say she was hit by a black Ford pickup truck just before 6:00 a.m. on Friday in the area of Lundy’s Lane and Kalar Road.

READ MORE: Drug-impaired driving charge laid after crash involving school bus, Niagara police say

The victim was treated on scene for critical injuries before being sent to hospital, where she was subsequently pronounced dead, say police.

Lundy’s Lane between Kalar Road and Montrose is currently closed. The area remains open to pedestrian traffic only.

Anyone with information on the collision can reach out to police at (905) 688-4111.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara Regional PoliceNiagaraNiagara FallsLundy's Lanekalar roadpedestrain hit by truck in niagara fallswoman hit by truck in niagara falls
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.