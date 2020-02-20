Menu

Crime

Heavy police presence called for ‘incident’ in Oro-Medonte, OPP say

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 20, 2020 4:01 pm
One person was taken into custody following an "incident" that took place in Oro-Medonte, Ont., during the early morning hours of Thursday, Orillia OPP say.
Global News File

One person was taken into custody following an "incident" that took place in Oro-Medonte, Ont., during the early morning hours of Thursday, Orillia OPP say.

At about 2:45 a.m., officers say they were called to a residence for an “unfolding incident.”

Police requested the public stay away from the areas of Mount St. Louis Road, Whistler Place and Black Comb Drive as officers investigated.

An individual who was barricaded was taken into custody without incident, police say.

Global News has reached out to the Orillia OPP for more information.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

 

