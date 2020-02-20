The Weeknd plots massive ‘After Hours’ tour, 6 Canadian dates

Only a day after revealing the title of his upcoming album, After Hours, and its self-titled single, The Weeknd has just announced a 57-date world tour.
That’s right, to promote his highly anticipated fourth studio album, the Toronto-born musician will embark on the “After Hours” tour, hitting various countries across the globe between June and November.
On June 11, the 43-date spanning North American leg of the tour kicks off in Vancouver, before concluding three months later in New York City on Sept. 3. He will headline Madison Square Garden.
Before returning to the U.K. and Europe for 14 additional shows in October, The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye) will play five additional shows in Canada, across four different cities: Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto and Montreal.
Joining the Call Out My Name singer on the road as special opening acts for the tour will be American singer/songwriter Sabrina Claudio and Houston, Tex.-based rapper, Don Toliver.
The Weeknd’s last studio album was the Daft Punk collaborative effort, Starboy (2016). It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Canadian Music Chart. It also spawned two top 10 singles and was certified double-platinum by the RIAA.
Back in November, the 30-year-old released two songs in the span of only two days — making it the first original content from the musician since his 2018 EP, My Dear Melancholy.
The Weeknd’s latest singles, After Hours, Heartless and Blinding Lights are now available through all major streaming platforms.
After Hours, the album, will be released worldwide on March 20.
Select ticket presales for the ‘After Hours’ tour begin next Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. in each local time zone.
All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public that Friday, Feb. 28 at the same time.
2020 North American ‘After Hours’ tour dates
** All Canadian gigs have been bolded below **
June 11 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
June 14 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place
June 17 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Bell MTS Place
June 22 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
June 24 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
June 26 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
June 27 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesar’s Arena
June 29 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
June 30 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
July 2 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre
July 4 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun
July 7 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
July 8 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
July 11 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
July 13 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
July 15 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
July 16 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
July 18 — Miami, Fla. @ American Airlines Arena
July 21 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
July 23 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
July 24 — Houston, Tex. @ Toyota Center
July 25 — Dallas, Tex. @ American Airlines Center
July 27 — Denver, Co. @ Pepsi Center
July 29 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
July 31 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Aug. 1 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
Aug. 3 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena
Aug. 4 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center
Aug. 6 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Aug. 8 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
Aug. 9 — San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena
Aug. 11 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
Aug. 14 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center
Aug. 15 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center
Aug. 19 — San Antonio, Tex. @ AT&T Center
Aug. 20 — Ft. Worth, Tex. @ Dickies Arena
Aug. 22 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Aug. 23 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Omaha
Aug. 25 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
Aug. 26 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 28 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Sept. 1 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Arena
Sept. 3 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
