Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia minister unaware of pause on controversial sale of coastal land

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2020 1:45 pm
The coastal barrens and wetlands known as Owls Head is shown in a handout photo. The Nova Scotia government is pressing ahead with entertaining the potential sale of a section of rugged Crown-owned land along the province's Eastern Shore to private developers, despite growing public opposition.
The coastal barrens and wetlands known as Owls Head is shown in a handout photo. The Nova Scotia government is pressing ahead with entertaining the potential sale of a section of rugged Crown-owned land along the province's Eastern Shore to private developers, despite growing public opposition. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Nova Scotia Nature Trust

Nova Scotia’s minister of lands and forests says he has not been informed of any change in an American couple’s plans to acquire Crown-owned land along the province’s Eastern Shore.

Iain Rankin says he intends to reach out to U.S.-based developers Beckwith and Kitty Gilbert, who have proposed to build as many as three golf courses in the Owls Head area.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia community groups, advocates launch campaign to save Owls Head

Rankin says he wants to know whether the two want to terminate the province’s letter of offer for the 285-hectare area of coastal barrens and wetlands.

The Gilberts say in a letter released to CBC through their lawyer that they have decided to “explore multiple options” for existing properties they own near Little Harbour, N.S.

Story continues below advertisement

The possible sale has been controversial because Owls Head was quietly removed from a government list of land awaiting legal protection.

A group of about 80 protesters appeared outside the provincial legislature today to call on the government to reverse its decision to delist the area.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press Feb 20. 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Eastern ShoreOwls HeadLittle HarbourLegal Protection
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.