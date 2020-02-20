1 dead after house fire in Hawkesbury, east of Ottawa: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A fire that broke out in a Hawkesbury home on Thursday morning claimed the life of a 73-year-old man, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

Provincial police officers and local firefighters and paramedics responded to a residential fire on Regent Street in the town east of Ottawa at around 9 a.m., according to a news release from OPP.

After they put out the fire, first responders found a man dead inside the home, the release said.

OPP identified the Hawkesbury resident who died as 73-year-old Leo Leduc.

Investigators are probing the cause of the fatal fire and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office, the coroner’s office and the OPP’s forensic identification unit have been notified about the incident, according to provincial police.

Hawkesbury is about 96 kilometres east of the national capital.

