55-year-old Vancouver man with mobility issues killed in smoking-related fire

Send this page to someone via email

A 55-year-old man with mobility issues was killed in a fire on Sunday, according to Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services (VFRS).

Firefighters say they were called to a home on West 10th Avenue near Maple Street around 8 p.m. to reports of a structure fire.

Crews found the man inside with burns to his body. Firefighters rescued him, but say he later died in hospital.

VFRS said it has determined the fire was caused by smoking materials.

1:34 Bob Layton’s editorial: Nov. 29 Bob Layton’s editorial: Nov. 29

Smoking-related fires are the leading cause of fire fatalities in the city and have caused more than $22 million in damage in the last decade, says VFRS.

Story continues below advertisement

Deputy fire chief Raymond Bryant is slated to provide more information about the tragedy on Thursday morning.

The death is Vancouver’s first fire fatality of 2020.