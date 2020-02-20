Closing arguments expected in trial for Calgary man accused of killing four-year-old daughter

Send this page to someone via email

Final arguments are to be heard Thursday in the trial of a man charged in his young daughter’s death.

Oluwatosin Oluwafemi has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Court heard Oluwafemi, who had lost his job months earlier, was looking after four-year-old Olive Rebekah.

On the day she died in December 2014, he called his wife at work to say the child wasn’t feeling well.

The Crown is arguing Oluwafemi was the only person who could have inflicted fatal injuries to the girl’s spine.

The defence has suggested that she fell down the stairs by accident.

Oluwafemi was arrested in Ontario a year after his daughter died and had moved to the community of Keswick to be closer to his family.