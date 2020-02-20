Menu

Crime

Closing arguments expected in trial for Calgary man accused of killing four-year-old daughter

By The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2020 7:40 am
Oluwatosin Oluwafemi
Olive's father, Oluwatosin Oluwafemi, was arrested while in his home province of Ontario on Dec. 8, 2015. . Obtained by Global News

Final arguments are to be heard Thursday in the trial of a man charged in his young daughter’s death.

Oluwatosin Oluwafemi has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

READ MORE: No defence witnesses in Calgary trial of man accused of killing daughter

Court heard Oluwafemi, who had lost his job months earlier, was looking after four-year-old Olive Rebekah.

On the day she died in December 2014, he called his wife at work to say the child wasn’t feeling well.

Olive Rebekah Oluwafemi
Olive Rebekah Oluwafemi Calgary Police Service handout

The Crown is arguing Oluwafemi was the only person who could have inflicted fatal injuries to the girl’s spine.

Story continues below advertisement

The defence has suggested that she fell down the stairs by accident.

READ MORE: ‘Rebekah was lifeless’: Trial begins for Calgary father accused of killing four-year-old daughter

Oluwafemi was arrested in Ontario a year after his daughter died and had moved to the community of Keswick to be closer to his family.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
