Millions of Contigo kids water bottles recalled over potential choking hazard

Health Canada says another recall has been issued for almost six million kids’ water bottles sold in North America over a potential choking hazard.

The recall, which was issued by Contigo for their Kids Cleanable Water Bottle, follows reports of several incidents with replacement lids that were issued in a previous recall six months prior over the same issue.

About 157,000 of the products were sold in Canada and a further 5.7 million were sold in the United States. The recall only affects bottles sold in both countries from April 2018 to Feb. 7, 2020.

According to Health Canada’s alert, the water bottles’ “clear silicone spout” can detach and pose a choking hazard to children using them.

The recall only affects bottles with black-coloured spout bases and covers, including the replacement lids that were initially sent out in a previous recall in August 2019.

In a statement posted to Contigo’s website, the company said that they’ve voluntarily recalled the water bottles in partnership with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

As of Feb. 17, 2020, Contigo received 81 Canadian and 427 American reports of the spout detaching, but no reports of injuries so far.

The bottles, which all have “Contigo” printed on both the rim and along the bottom, come in three sizes and four bottle colours. According to Health Canada, the bottles were sold both individually and in two- to three-packs.

The alert has since warned those with the bottles to immediately stop using them and to contact Contigo to return and obtain a free replacement.

