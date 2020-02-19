Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

QMJHL Roundup: Wednesday, February 19, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2020 9:21 pm
Updated February 19, 2020 9:22 pm

MONCTON, N.B. – Jakob Pelletier scored 2:40 into overtime to lift the Moncton Wildcats to a 4-3 win over the Rimouski Oceanic on Wednesday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Jeremy McKenna had a pair of goals for Moncton (42-12-1) and assists on the other two. Jordan Spence also scored.

Dmitry Zavgorodniy led the Oceanic (35-14-8) with two goals. Cedric Pare had the other.

Wildcats goaltender Olivier Rodrigue stopped 30 shots. Rimouski’s Colten Ellis made 22 saves.

TITAN 4 EAGLES 2

SYDNEY, N.S. — Mathieu Desgagnes scored shorthanded, then added some insurance with an empty-net goal as Acadie-Bathurst (11-38-7) doubled up the Eagles (35-17-3).

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
QMJHLHalifax MooseheadsSaint John Sea DogsAcadie-Bathurst TitanROUYN-NORANDA HUSKIESMoncton WildcatsQuebec RempartsCape Breton Screaming EaglesRimouski OceanicSherbrooke PhoenixCharlottetown IslandersChicoutimi SagueneensBlainville-Boisbriand ArmadaVal-d'Or Foreursdrummondville-voltigeursgatineau-olympiquesbaie-comeau-drakkarqmjhl-roundupshawinigan-cataractesvictoriaville-tigres
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.