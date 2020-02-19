Canadian Football League commissioner to visit Central Okanagan in spring

Send this page to someone via email

The commissioner of the CFL will be visiting the Okanagan this spring.

On Wednesday, the Okanagan Sun junior football team announced that commissioner Randy Ambrosie will be in Kelowna on Thursday, April 23, at the Coast Capri Hotel to talk about the CFL.

According to the Sun, Ambrosie will talk about his global vision for the CFL. The discussion with the commissioner will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

In November, Ambrosie talked with reporters about his vision, which he calls CFL 2.0.

In a press release, Ambrosie said the April gathering will be “a fun opportunity to celebrate the Sun program, the important role of junior football and the great game of Canadian football itself.”

He added, “I’m especially looking forward to sharing our vision for a bigger and better CFL, one that is proudly Canadian but also welcomes in athletes and partners from football federations and leagues around the world.

“We call it CFL 2.0 — the largest global football league in the world.”

