Sports

Canadian Football League commissioner to visit Central Okanagan in spring

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 8:30 pm
Randy Ambrosie, CFL commissioner, announces that the league will stage a regular-season game between the Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders, at a news conference in Halifax on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Randy Ambrosie, CFL commissioner, announces that the league will stage a regular-season game between the Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders, at a news conference in Halifax on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. The Canadian Press

The commissioner of the CFL will be visiting the Okanagan this spring.

On Wednesday, the Okanagan Sun junior football team announced that commissioner Randy Ambrosie will be in Kelowna on Thursday, April 23, at the Coast Capri Hotel to talk about the CFL.

According to the Sun, Ambrosie will talk about his global vision for the CFL. The discussion with the commissioner will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Franchise sales, CFL 2.0 top of mind during commissioner Randy Ambrosie’s state-of-the-league address

In November, Ambrosie talked with reporters about his vision, which he calls CFL 2.0.

In a press release, Ambrosie said the April gathering will be “a fun opportunity to celebrate the Sun program, the important role of junior football and the great game of Canadian football itself.”

Story continues below advertisement

He added, “I’m especially looking forward to sharing our vision for a bigger and better CFL, one that is proudly Canadian but also welcomes in athletes and partners from football federations and leagues around the world.

“We call it CFL 2.0 — the largest global football league in the world.”

Ambrosie confirms CFL game in Halifax
Ambrosie confirms CFL game in Halifax
