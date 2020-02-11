Rick Zamperin: If nothing else, CFL free agency ramps up the excitement meter

Send this page to someone via email

Day one of CFL free agency was, as expected, littered with signings all across the league as teams begin stockpiling additional talent for the 2020 season.

A few dozen players re-signed with their current clubs on Tuesday or jumped ship for what they hope are greener pastures on a new team.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats proved to be a good example as they kept some free agents like defensive tackle Dylan Wynn, lost players like offensive lineman Ryker Mathews and defensive back Richard Leonard, and signed linebacker Larry Dean a year after he left as a free agent to go play in Edmonton.

Similar scenarios played out in virtually all eight other Canadian Football League cities.

The player movement is tremendously exciting for fans, stressful for players, head coaches and general managers, and creates a fantastic buzz for the league.

Over the next day or so there will be plenty of blogs, articles and videos proclaiming which teams won or lost free agency.

It makes for some interesting content, but just like the weekly power rankings, they don’t mean squat.

How do you measure which teams won or lost free agency?

Is the team that signs the most players declared the winner, or is it the club that lost the fewest number of players to other teams?

Perhaps the ‘winning’ team is the one that acquired the best players on paper regardless of how they fit into their new team’s lineup and whether they can replicate, or enhance, their previous performance.

Frankly, it is not that black and white, and that’s what makes free agency so fun for CFL fans.