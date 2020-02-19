TransLink seeking injunction to block protesters from all facilities, services

Send this page to someone via email

Amid a surge of protests and blockades, some in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and others focused on climate change, TransLink has applied for an injunction to keep demonstrators off its property.

The transit agency says it respects people’s right to protest peacefully, but that it filed legal paperwork Wednesday seeking to keep protesters from any of its facilities as a matter of safety.

“We have taken the step of requesting an injunction for all properties to ensure the hundreds of thousands of people who rely on the Expo and Millennium Lines, Canada Line, SeaBus and other TransLink facilities every day can get to their destinations safely,” said the agency in a media release.

The agency said the application was slated to be heard Wednesday afternoon.

TransLink noted that it was aware of a protest near the Commercial Broadway station on Wednesday evening, a facility it says handles 25,000 passengers per year.

It added that the injunction would not prevent protests from blocking municipally- and provincially-owned roadways, and as such, bus customers should be prepared for delays and detours.

Last week, BC Ferries took similar action, winning a preemptive court injunction to keep protesters from blocking any of its terminals.