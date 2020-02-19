Menu

TransLink seeking injunction to block protesters from all facilities, services

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 5:58 pm
Updated February 19, 2020 5:59 pm
Metro Vancouver Transit Police are seen on a SkyTrain in Burnaby in this undated file photo.
Metro Vancouver Transit Police are seen on a SkyTrain in Burnaby in this undated file photo. Simon Little / Global News

Amid a surge of protests and blockades, some in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and others focused on climate change, TransLink has applied for an injunction to keep demonstrators off its property.

The transit agency says it respects people’s right to protest peacefully, but that it filed legal paperwork Wednesday seeking to keep protesters from any of its facilities as a matter of safety.

READ MORE: Climate group staging anti-pipeline protest in East Vancouver Wednesday evening

“We have taken the step of requesting an injunction for all properties to ensure the hundreds of thousands of people who rely on the Expo and Millennium Lines, Canada Line, SeaBus and other TransLink facilities every day can get to their destinations safely,” said the agency in a media release.

Protests supporting Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs continue

The agency said the application was slated to be heard Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: How a historic B.C. land rights case underscores Wet’suwet’en protests

TransLink noted that it was aware of a protest near the Commercial Broadway station on Wednesday evening, a facility it says handles 25,000 passengers per year.

It added that the injunction would not prevent protests from blocking municipally- and provincially-owned roadways, and as such, bus customers should be prepared for delays and detours.

Last week, BC Ferries took similar action, winning a preemptive court injunction to keep protesters from blocking any of its terminals.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
