Crime

Rabbits, chickens killed during northern Ontario break-in: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 4:00 pm
Red Lake OPP have charged a man with animal cruelty after several chickens and rabbits were killed during a break and enter in Balmerton, Ont.
Red Lake OPP have charged a man with animal cruelty after several chickens and rabbits were killed during a break and enter in Balmerton, Ont. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police in northern Ontario have charged a man with animal cruelty after they say several chickens and rabbits were killed during a break-in earlier this month.

A homeowner from Balmertown, Ont., about 154 km northeast of Kenora, told Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) the animals were killed during a break-in on his property Feb. 5.

Police announced an arrest in the case Wednesday.

Joey Wilkins, 23, of Balmertown, is charged with killing animals, cruelty to animals, break and enter, and mischief to property.

Wilkins was released on a promise to appear in court in Kenora on March 18.

