Jenna Dewan engaged to actor Steve Kazee

Nearly five months after confirming they are expecting their first child together, professional dancer Jenna Dewan and Tony Award-winning actor Steve Kazee have announced their engagement.

The celebrity couple revealed the news on their respective Instagram pages on Tuesday evening, each sharing the same photo with different heartfelt captions.

On her post, the Flirty Dancing host wrote, “A lifetime to love and grow with you… you have my heart.”

The romantic picture highlights Dewan’s new engagement ring as she is seen kissing her now-fiancé — who is best known for his starring role as Guy in the musical theatre adaptation of Once (2007).

Kazee, 44, on the other hand, captioned the photo: “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”

The pair started dating in late 2018, as Dewan, 39, was in the midst of a divorce with her Step Up (2006) co-star Channing Tatum, after more than a decade of being together. They share six-year-old daughter Everly together.