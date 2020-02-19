Menu

Canada

9 people sent to Saskatoon hospital with possible carbon monoxide poisoning

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 11:52 am
Updated February 19, 2020 12:40 pm
One person was reported unconscious and two others were experiencing nausea and dizziness at a home in Saskatoon where a carbon monoxide alarm was sounding.
One person was reported unconscious and two others were experiencing nausea and dizziness at a home in Saskatoon where a carbon monoxide alarm was sounding. File / Global News

Nine people, including four children, are being treated in a Saskatoon hospital for possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said a call came in at 9:19 a.m. Wednesday reporting a carbon monoxide alarm going off and multiple people feeling unwell at a home in the 300 block of Avenue T North.

According to officials, one person had been reported unconscious and two others were experiencing nausea and dizziness.

Firefighters said carbon monoxide levels were over 100 parts-per-million (PPM) at the doorway when they arrived, creating a dangerous environment.

Readings between 160 and 190 PPM were recorded inside the home while crews performed a search to ensure everyone was out, fire department officials said.

There are no guidelines in place in Saskatchewan for normal CO levels in homes. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says most people will not experience any symptoms from prolonged exposure to CO levels between 1 and 70 PPM.

Paramedics tested three people for carbon monoxide poisoning before they were taken to hospital for further treatment along with six other people.

There is no word on their current conditions.

Carbon monoxide is colourless, odourless and tasteless and can only be detected by a carbon monoxide detector.

What you need to know about carbon monoxide poisoning
Symptoms of prolonged exposure include headaches, fatigue, confusion, dizziness, nausea and vomiting.

Carbon monoxide poisoning can result in permanent injury or death if left untreated.

