Cannabis

Same day pot delivery now available for parts of Waterloo Region, Guelph

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 11:00 am
Soft-baked cookies from Aurora Cannabis Enterprises are photographed at the Ontario Cannabis Store in Toronto on Friday, January 3, 2020.
Soft-baked cookies from Aurora Cannabis Enterprises are photographed at the Ontario Cannabis Store in Toronto on Friday, January 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

The Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) says it is offering same day and next day delivery to select addresses in Cambridge, Guelph, Kitchener and Waterloo.

Same-day service will cost $12.17 plus HST while the next-day option comes with a price tag of $12.17 plus HST.

To find out if you are eligible, the OCS says you need to place an order and during checkout the “same-day” and “next-day” delivery options will appear.

READ MORE: Waterloo Region’s 1st pot shop to open in Cambridge Wednesday morning

Those eligible will have until 2 p.m. to place an order to receive it later that day between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. The OCS says customers will have until 11:59 p.m. to make their order for the next day which will also arrive within that time frame.

All deliveries will be made between those hours and the OCS says customers will receive text updates from a courier about the status of their delivery.

2.8 million Ontarians live in places where cannabis retail is illegal
Once you have placed an order, there is no going back as the OCS says there won’t be cancellations available.

READ MORE: As Ontario moves to open up cannabis retail, here’s what we’ll see next

The move by the OCS came just ahead of the opening of Waterloo Region’s first retail pot shop.

Tokyo Smoke opened a franchise in Cambridge on Wednesday morning.

