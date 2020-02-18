Freestyle Canada announces sudden death of 19-year-old Okanagan skier

Send this page to someone via email

A South Okanagan teen and member of Canada’s NextGen mogul team died on Monday, according to Freestyle Canada.

In a news release on Tuesday, Freestyle Canada announced the death of 19-year-old Brayden Kuroda of Penticton, stating he passed away suddenly Monday night.

“Our hearts are crushed with the immeasurable loss of this effervescent, bright, talented young man,” said Freestyle Canada CEO Peter Judge.

“The hearts, thoughts and prayers of our entire community go out to Brayden’s teammates, friends and family — most particularly Ken and Berva Kuroda, his ever-proud mother and father.”

No cause of death was given.

Kuroda recently made his World Cup debut in January, finishing 34th in Tremblant, Que.

Also, he captured two gold medals at the 2019 Canada Winter Games at Canyon Ski Hill Resort near Red Deer, Alta.

Freestyle Canada said “Brayden was a very special young man. His infectious smile and passion for the sport of freestyle skiing inspired our community.”

It added, “he always found the time to give back, underscoring how important it was to him personally to be a good role model on and off the hill and to encourage young athletes to reach their goals.

“His work ethic, passion and natural talent were all contributing to propel him quickly through the freestyle pathway. Brayden was the third-highest Canadian on home soil at the World Cup in Calgary recently, as his parents watched proudly from the bottom of the course.”

On social media, condolences started pouring in on Tuesday.

“This is heartbreaking,” said one post on Freestyle Canada’s Facebook page.

“My prayers go to his parents and family in this difficult time.”