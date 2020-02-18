Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign free-agent linebacker Micah Awe to 2-year deal

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed American linebacker Micah Awe to a two-year contract on Tuesday.
The six-foot, 225-pound Awe had been on the free-agent market for a week.
Awe had 44 tackles, six special-teams tackles, a sack and interception in 10 games last season with Toronto.
He is entering his fourth CFL season, having spent the previous three with B.C. and the Argonauts.
Also Tuesday, the Montreal Alouettes signed American defensive back Kevin Fogg.
He also became a CFL free agent last Tuesday. The five-foot-nine, 186-pound Fogg appeared in seven games last season with Toronto, registering 24 tackles and an interception.
