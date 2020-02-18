Menu

Winnipeg Sports

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign free-agent linebacker Micah Awe to 2-year deal

By The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2020 7:14 pm
Toronto Argonauts' Micah Awe, celebrates making an interception as teammate Alden Darby, looks on during second half CFL football action against the Calgary Stampeders, in Calgary on July 18, 2019. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed American linebacker Micah Awe to a two-year contract Monday. The six-foot, 225-pound Awe had been on the free-agent market since Tuesday.
Toronto Argonauts' Micah Awe, celebrates making an interception as teammate Alden Darby, looks on during second half CFL football action against the Calgary Stampeders, in Calgary on July 18, 2019. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed American linebacker Micah Awe to a two-year contract Monday. The six-foot, 225-pound Awe had been on the free-agent market since Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed American linebacker Micah Awe to a two-year contract on Tuesday.

The six-foot, 225-pound Awe had been on the free-agent market for a week.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign versatile defender Tobi Antigha

Awe had 44 tackles, six special-teams tackles, a sack and interception in 10 games last season with Toronto.

He is entering his fourth CFL season, having spent the previous three with B.C. and the Argonauts.

Also Tuesday, the Montreal Alouettes signed American defensive back Kevin Fogg.

READ MORE: Willie Jefferson passes on more cash to stay with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

He also became a CFL free agent last Tuesday. The five-foot-nine, 186-pound Fogg appeared in seven games last season with Toronto, registering 24 tackles and an interception.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers GM describes ‘gut-wrenching’ decision to chose Collaros over Nichols at QB
Winnipeg Blue Bombers GM describes 'gut-wrenching' decision to chose Collaros over Nichols at QB
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Winnipeg SportsCFLTorontoWinnipeg Blue BombersMontrealCanadian Football LeagueMontreal AlouettesToronto Argonauts
