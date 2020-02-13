Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign versatile defender Tobi Antigha

Send this page to someone via email

After staying quiet on Wednesday, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers waded back into the free agent waters on Thursday.

The Bombers announced they’ve signed linebacker Tobi Antigha to a one-year contract.

Antigha, 26, has three seasons of CFL experience, with 46 games under his belt. He played two seasons for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, and suited up for the Toronto Argonauts last season.

Antigha recorded two interceptions in 11 games last year as a middle linebacker. But he’s a versatile defender who can also play on the defensive line, and he even lined up at defensive back with the Roughriders.

He was a star receiver in college for the Presbyterian Blue Hose, and it was former Riders head coach Chris Jones who first moved him to the defensive side of the ball after impressing at a mini-camp.

Antigha was named the Roughriders Most Outstanding Rookie in 2017.

