Winnipeg Sports

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign versatile defender Tobi Antigha

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted February 13, 2020 6:59 pm
Updated February 13, 2020 7:01 pm
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Tobi Antigha, left, and defensive back Ed Gainey, centre, ham it up on the sidelines en route in the dying second of a 35-16 victory over the B.C. Lions during CFL action at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Tobi Antigha, left, and defensive back Ed Gainey, centre, ham it up on the sidelines en route in the dying second of a 35-16 victory over the B.C. Lions during CFL action at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Mark Taylor / The Canadian Press

After staying quiet on Wednesday, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers waded back into the free agent waters on Thursday.

The Bombers announced they’ve signed linebacker Tobi Antigha to a one-year contract.

Antigha, 26, has three seasons of CFL experience, with 46 games under his belt. He played two seasons for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, and suited up for the Toronto Argonauts last season.

Antigha recorded two interceptions in 11 games last year as a middle linebacker. But he’s a versatile defender who can also play on the defensive line, and he even lined up at defensive back with the Roughriders.

He was a star receiver in college for the Presbyterian Blue Hose, and it was former Riders head coach Chris Jones who first moved him to the defensive side of the ball after impressing at a mini-camp.

Antigha was named the Roughriders Most Outstanding Rookie in 2017.

Winnipeg SportsCFLWinnipeg Blue BombersBlue BombersFree AgencyWinnipeg FootballLinebackerFree Agent SigningdefenderTobi Antigha
