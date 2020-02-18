Menu

Crime

Man charged in Valentine’s Day party West End Winnipeg

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 7:09 pm
A man is facing charges after another man was stabbed at a party on Valentine's Day.
A man is facing charges after another man was stabbed at a party on Valentine's Day. Shane Gibson/Global News

A man is recovering in hospital after a house party turned violent on Valentine’s Day.

The man was at the party at an apartment in the 700 block of Maryland Street when police say he and another man got into a fight.

Police say the other man armed himself with a knife and stabbed the victim a number of times.

READ MORE: Teens face charges following North End Winnipeg shooting

The victim fled the apartment and emergency crews were called from a nearby business.

He was rushed to hospital where he remained Tuesday.

Brandon Hunter, 24, of Winnipeg is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon in connection to the attack.

He was remanded into custody.

Witnesses to mall stabbing shocked and saddened
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
StabbingValentine's DayWest EndPartyWinnipeg stabbing
