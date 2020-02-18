Man charged in Valentine’s Day party West End Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

A man is recovering in hospital after a house party turned violent on Valentine’s Day.

The man was at the party at an apartment in the 700 block of Maryland Street when police say he and another man got into a fight.

Police say the other man armed himself with a knife and stabbed the victim a number of times.

The victim fled the apartment and emergency crews were called from a nearby business.

He was rushed to hospital where he remained Tuesday.

Brandon Hunter, 24, of Winnipeg is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon in connection to the attack.

He was remanded into custody.

