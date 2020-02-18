SkipTheDishes launches alcohol delivery in Calgary, Edmonton and Fort McMurray

Send this page to someone via email

SkipTheDishes customers in Calgary, Edmonton and Fort McMurray can now order booze to be delivered to their door along with their meal.

The popular food delivery app launched the newest phase of its alcohol delivery service on Tuesday, making Alberta the third province to have the option. Alcohol deliveries have been available for customers in B.C. and Manitoba since 2017.

Craft breweries and liquor stores now appear on the app and offer beer, wine and liquor for delivery. Stores featured on the app include High Line Brewing, Ol’ Beautiful Brewing and Olympia Liquor, among others.

“The experience of ordering alcohol is just like ordering food on Skip,” a SkipTheDishes spokesperson said.

“Customers input their delivery address, search or filter for what they’re looking for, and browse available vendors in their area.”

Anyone ordering alcohol on SkipTheDishes must be over the age of 18, according to an age verification step that’s been added to the app, which says that whoever receives the order has to show a valid government ID to the courier. SkipTheDishes said every courier that delivers an order from a brewery or liquor store has their ProServe certificate.

“We’re always working to make sure everyone on the Skip network has a safe, enjoyable experience,” the company said. “Upon delivery, customers must show their ID and be of legal drinking age in the province the order is placed to accept the alcohol order.”

In the app, SkipTheDishes said that if photo ID is not provided or doesn’t match, the order won’t be delivered and the customer will be charged a $10 fee.

The spokesperson added delivery drivers will also go through an alcohol delivery onboarding process.

SkipTheDishes is not the first alcohol delivery service in Alberta. Drizly offers alcohol delivery in Calgary and Edmonton. Buzz Buddy Liquor also offers delivery from it’s Calgary stores.