Live in the Okanagan: Kick it into high gear and support local talent

Support homegrown talent this week at these great shows.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Vernon

Friday, Feb. 21

The Band Forum at The Longhorn Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

David Coalmine Trio at Match Eatery

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Karen Wiseman at the Vernon Jazz Club

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Steve Marc and Ernest Anyway at Record City

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Kelowna

Friday, Feb. 21

Lucky Monkey at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Arcana Kings at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Daniel Wesley at OK Corral Cabaret

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Poppa Dawg at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Smitten at The Marmalade Cat Cafe

Scheduled 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Wardens at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Julie Masi at MTL

Starts at 6 p.m.

Nick Fast at Match Eatery & Public House

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Brandon Wolfe Scott and Elk The Moose at BNA Brewing Co.

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Hearing trees, Early Work and Québab at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The Good Time Charlies and Skye Bryant at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m

Sunday, Feb. 23

Findlay Napier at The Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 24

Eugene Chadbourne at Affinity Hall

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Kate MacColl at The Marmalade Cat Cafe

Scheduled 6:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Joshua Smith at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Penticton

Friday, Feb. 21

Noah Derksen at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Liberty at Bar One

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Nick Fast at Match Eatery

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Daniel Wesley at Slackwater Brewing

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The Wardens at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Oliver

Friday, Feb. 21

Vagabond at Ye Olde Welcome Inn Pub

Starts at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Cliff McIntyre Band at Firehall Brewery