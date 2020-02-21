Live in the Okanagan: Kick it into high gear and support local talent

Support homegrown talent this week at these great shows.
Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.
Vernon
Friday, Feb. 21
The Band Forum at The Longhorn Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
David Coalmine Trio at Match Eatery
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Karen Wiseman at the Vernon Jazz Club
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Steve Marc and Ernest Anyway at Record City
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Kelowna
Friday, Feb. 21
Lucky Monkey at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Arcana Kings at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Daniel Wesley at OK Corral Cabaret
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Poppa Dawg at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Smitten at The Marmalade Cat Cafe
- Scheduled 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Wardens at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Julie Masi at MTL
- Starts at 6 p.m.
Nick Fast at Match Eatery & Public House
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Brandon Wolfe Scott and Elk The Moose at BNA Brewing Co.
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Hearing trees, Early Work and Québab at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
The Good Time Charlies and Skye Bryant at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m
Sunday, Feb. 23
Findlay Napier at The Vibrant Vine
- Scheduled 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 24
Eugene Chadbourne at Affinity Hall
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Kate MacColl at The Marmalade Cat Cafe
- Scheduled 6:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Joshua Smith at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Penticton
Friday, Feb. 21
Noah Derksen at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Liberty at Bar One
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Nick Fast at Match Eatery
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Daniel Wesley at Slackwater Brewing
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
The Wardens at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Oliver
Friday, Feb. 21
Vagabond at Ye Olde Welcome Inn Pub
- Starts at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Cliff McIntyre Band at Firehall Brewery
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
