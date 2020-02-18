Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Waterloo Region’s 1st pot shop to open in Cambridge Wednesday morning

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 4:02 pm
The Tokyo Smoke location in Cambridge,.
The Tokyo Smoke location in Cambridge,. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

The first provincial-approved cannabis store will open in Cambridge on Wednesday morning as a franchisee of Canopy Growth’s Tokyo Smoke Label.

The company announced on Tuesday that the store located at 75 Pinebush Rd. will open its doors to the public at 9 a.m.

READ MORE: As Ontario moves to open up cannabis retail, here’s what we’ll see next

The 2,200 sq. ft. store will be one of 10 the company says will open across Ontario this year, bringing the total number across the province to 32.

Tokyo Smoke already had a store in Toronto and Oshawa and opened a second Toronto location as well as one in Ottawa last week.

It also has stores slated to open in Thunder Bay, North Bay and Hamilton.

READ MORE: Edibles, vapes and tea coming to legal Ontario cannabis shops Monday

Story continues below advertisement

In a recent release, the company says the Ontario stores “are owned and operated by independent business owners with the support of Canopy Growth’s existing retail team to ensure a consistently high level of customer experience and product curation.”

The province licensed the store in Cambridge to Ralph Llacar, who initially applied for the licence with the idea of opening the store in Guelph.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Canopy Growthcambridge marijuana storeCambridge weed storeCamopy Crowth CambridgeLegal marijuana CambridgePot Store CambridgeTokyo Smoke Cambridge
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.