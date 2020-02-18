Waterloo Region’s 1st pot shop to open in Cambridge Wednesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

The first provincial-approved cannabis store will open in Cambridge on Wednesday morning as a franchisee of Canopy Growth’s Tokyo Smoke Label.

The company announced on Tuesday that the store located at 75 Pinebush Rd. will open its doors to the public at 9 a.m.

The 2,200 sq. ft. store will be one of 10 the company says will open across Ontario this year, bringing the total number across the province to 32.

Tokyo Smoke already had a store in Toronto and Oshawa and opened a second Toronto location as well as one in Ottawa last week.

It also has stores slated to open in Thunder Bay, North Bay and Hamilton.

In a recent release, the company says the Ontario stores “are owned and operated by independent business owners with the support of Canopy Growth’s existing retail team to ensure a consistently high level of customer experience and product curation.”

The province licensed the store in Cambridge to Ralph Llacar, who initially applied for the licence with the idea of opening the store in Guelph.