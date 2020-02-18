At least 10 vehicle crash on Highway 10 towards Montreal: SQ

Send this page to someone via email

At least 10 vehicles, including at least one truck, were involved in a major collision on Highway 10 near Montreal on Tuesday.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police said that the crash happened around noon on the westbound highway between the regions of Marieville and Richelieu.

SQ spokesperson Ann Mathieu told Global News that there were no deaths or major injuries. She could not confirm whether anyone was brought to the hospital.

Police could also not confirm what caused the multi-vehicle crash.

The westbound direction of Highway 10 is closed between kilometre 29 and kilometre 37.

