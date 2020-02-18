Menu

At least 10 vehicle crash on Highway 10 towards Montreal: SQ

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 3:19 pm
The westbound direction of Highway 10 is closed between kilometre 29 and kilometre 37. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

At least 10 vehicles, including at least one truck, were involved in a major collision on Highway 10 near Montreal on Tuesday.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police said that the crash happened around noon on the westbound highway between the regions of Marieville and Richelieu.

SQ spokesperson Ann Mathieu told Global News that there were no deaths or major injuries. She could not confirm whether anyone was brought to the hospital.

Police could also not confirm what caused the multi-vehicle crash.

The westbound direction of Highway 10 is closed between kilometre 29 and kilometre 37.

Quebec winter storm buries Montreal streets with over 40 centimetres of snow
Quebec winter storm buries Montreal streets with over 40 centimetres of snow

 

