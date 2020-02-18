Menu

Crime

3 kids charged with assault, theft and possession by Regina police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 2:46 pm
The Regina Police Service is looking for help from the public in locating a maroon-coloured Nissan that was driving 183 km/h in a construction zone. The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday at Ring Road and Wascana Parkway.
Regina police have charged two boys and a girl with with assault, theft and possession. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service has charged two boys and a girl with assault, theft and possession following an incident on Monday morning.

Police said the suspects broke into the vehicle outside a home in the 2800 block of Abbott Road shortly after 1 a.m.

READ MORE: 4 charged with more than 100 counts of fraud and theft: Regina police

The owner of a vehicle confronted the accused and told police he was threatened with an edged weapon.

Police said the complainant retreated and the suspects fled on foot.

With the help of the canine unit, police said they were able to catch the suspects a short time later.

READ MORE: Regina police rolling out new tactic to prevent bike thefts

The boys are 16 and 14 years old — the girl is 15 years old. They will not be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The alleged are scheduled to appear in provincial youth court on March 26.

