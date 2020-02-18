3 kids charged with assault, theft and possession by Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service has charged two boys and a girl with assault, theft and possession following an incident on Monday morning.

Police said the suspects broke into the vehicle outside a home in the 2800 block of Abbott Road shortly after 1 a.m.

The owner of a vehicle confronted the accused and told police he was threatened with an edged weapon.

Police said the complainant retreated and the suspects fled on foot.

With the help of the canine unit, police said they were able to catch the suspects a short time later.

The boys are 16 and 14 years old — the girl is 15 years old. They will not be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The alleged are scheduled to appear in provincial youth court on March 26.