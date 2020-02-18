No major injuries after small plane crashes in Saanich

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Two people managed to walk away with minor injuries after a small plane crash in Saanich on Tuesday.

The Saanich Fire Department says it happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning in the Blenkinsop Valley.

“The most difficult part for us was pinpointing where the aircraft had landed,” said Saanich Fire Capt. Charlie Rivers.

“Once we arrived we found that the occupants had self extricated, there was no smoke of flames.”

READ MORE: 1 confirmed dead in plane crash on Vancouver Island found by search and rescue

Photos from the scene showed the plane upside down on a rural road.

Firefighters said everyone aboard the aircraft was able to get themselves out and suffered no major injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire department said an “oil leak” obscured the pilots’ vision, forcing them to make an emergency landing.

Firefighters said Transport Canada was being deployed to the scene.

2:05 Small aircraft goes down on Gabriola Island Small aircraft goes down on Gabriola Island