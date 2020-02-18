Menu

No major injuries after small plane crashes in Saanich

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 2:27 pm
Updated February 18, 2020 2:51 pm
Small plane crashes in Saanich, no major injuries
A small airplane crashed into a field in Saanich on Tuesday morning. Both occupants of the plane managed to get out before firefighters and paramedics arrived.

Two people managed to walk away with minor injuries after a small plane crash in Saanich on Tuesday.

The Saanich Fire Department says it happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning in the Blenkinsop Valley.

“The most difficult part for us was pinpointing where the aircraft had landed,” said Saanich Fire Capt. Charlie Rivers.

“Once we arrived we found that the occupants had self extricated, there was no smoke of flames.”

Photos from the scene showed the plane upside down on a rural road.

Firefighters said everyone aboard the aircraft was able to get themselves out and suffered no major injuries.

The fire department said an “oil leak” obscured the pilots’ vision, forcing them to make an emergency landing.

Firefighters said Transport Canada was being deployed to the scene.

