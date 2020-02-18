Gunshots in Elgin County prompt OPP investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police are investigating after finding evidence of gunshots in Vienna, north of Port Burwell, over the long weekend.

According to Elgin County OPP, officers were called to reports of gunshots in the area of Edison Drive between Creek Road and Queen Street at roughly 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

On scene, officers found one spent casing and one live casing in the area.

No injuries were reported and police have not released any information on any suspect or suspects, however police did say an “SUV-type vehicle” was seen leaving the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

