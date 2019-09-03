Shots fired, suspect detained in connection with downtown weapons investigation: London police

London police say one person is in custody after an incident that led officers to block off portions of the downtown core.

Police say the case started shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday when a suspect allegedly approached members of the public with what police described as an edged weapon.

Officers cordoned off the intersection of King and Richmond Streets as well as a portion of York Street near Clarence Street across from the VIA Rail station.

Hearing from Cst. Matt Hopkins of @lpsmediaoffice. Confirmed two shots were fired sometime this morning. Wouldn’t comment on who fired the shots due to ongoing investigation. Call came in just before 10am #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/tKgFUjzQ4v — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) September 3, 2019

Cst. Matt Hopkins confirmed to media at the scene that shots were fired, but wasn’t able to confirm who fired them.

No one was injured during the incident and a male suspect has been taken into custody. It’s unknown what charges he may face at this time. His name and age have also not been released.

Hopkins said there was no concern for public safety.

– With files from Andrew Graham