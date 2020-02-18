Menu

Crime

Major Crimes investigating after man shot in uptown Saint John

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 1:40 pm
Saint John’s Major Crime Unit is investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot on Monday.

The Saint John Police Force say they were called to the regional hospital just before 6 p.m. after it was reported that a man had a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim remains in hospital in stable condition.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force or Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeShootingSaint John policesaint john police forceSaint John Regional HospitalSaint John shooting
