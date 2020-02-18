Major Crimes investigating after man shot in uptown Saint John

Send this page to someone via email

Saint John’s Major Crime Unit is investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot on Monday.

The Saint John Police Force say they were called to the regional hospital just before 6 p.m. after it was reported that a man had a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim remains in hospital in stable condition.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force or Crime Stoppers.

