Alberta Fish and Wildlife searching for poachers after 4 elk killed near Wainwright

Alberta Fish and Wildlife investigators are searching for information after four elk were killed and abandoned near the military base in Wainwright.

Officials believe the animals were killed by poachers around 10 p.m. on Feb. 7.

Only portions of meat from one of the elk were taken, while the other three were left untouched.

The incident happened on private land just east of Highway 41, about 500 yards south of the Camp Wainwright military base boundary.

It’s believed whoever shot the animals did so from the highway.

The hunting season for elk is currently closed. It is also an offense to abandon big game meat.

Anyone with information related to the incident should call the Report-A-Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800.

Wainwright is about 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.