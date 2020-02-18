Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Alberta Fish and Wildlife searching for poachers after 4 elk killed near Wainwright

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 1:36 pm
Alberta Fish and Wildlife are looking for information around four elk who were killed on Feb. 7, 2020. .
Alberta Fish and Wildlife are looking for information around four elk who were killed on Feb. 7, 2020. . Alberta Fish and Wildlife / Facebook

Alberta Fish and Wildlife investigators are searching for information after four elk were killed and abandoned near the military base in Wainwright.

Officials believe the animals were killed by poachers around 10 p.m. on Feb. 7.

Only portions of meat from one of the elk were taken, while the other three were left untouched.

The incident happened on private land just east of Highway 41, about 500 yards south of the Camp Wainwright military base boundary.

READ MORE: 33 people facing 80 charges in illegal fish trafficking investigation in northern Alberta

It’s believed whoever shot the animals did so from the highway.

The hunting season for elk is currently closed. It is also an offense to abandon big game meat.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information related to the incident should call the Report-A-Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800.

Wainwright is about 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta fish and wildlifereport a poacherAlberta fish and wildlife enforcementAlberta PoachingAlberta poacherswainwright poachers
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.