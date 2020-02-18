3 arrests after protesters attempt to block B.C. Premier John Horgan’s home ahead of budget

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been arrested after protesters attempted to block the home of B.C. Premier John Horgan on Tuesday morning.

The protesters appeared to be associated with the group Extinction Rebellion, which had been planning to disrupt the B.C. budget, set to be unveiled on Tuesday afternoon.

In a Facebook post published Tuesday morning, Extinction Rebellion Vancouver Island said it stands in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who oppose the Coast GasLink pipeline and accused Horgan, as well as Coastal GasLink and the RCMP, of “trespassing.”

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson condemned the protesters’ actions, saying “no one in B.C. should ever feel unsafe in their homes or at their workplace.”

“This is not how democracy works and this is not how we treat each other here,” he added.

