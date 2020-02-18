Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

3 arrests after protesters attempt to block B.C. Premier John Horgan’s home ahead of budget

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 12:34 pm
Updated February 18, 2020 1:01 pm
Protesters attempted to block Premier John Horgan's house in Langford on Tuesday morning.
Protesters attempted to block Premier John Horgan's house in Langford on Tuesday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Three people have been arrested after protesters attempted to block the home of B.C. Premier John Horgan on Tuesday morning.

The protesters appeared to be associated with the group Extinction Rebellion, which had been planning to disrupt the B.C. budget, set to be unveiled on Tuesday afternoon.

Trudeau says using force to solve blockades is ‘not helpful’
Trudeau says using force to solve blockades is ‘not helpful’

In a Facebook post published Tuesday morning, Extinction Rebellion Vancouver Island said it stands in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who oppose the Coast GasLink pipeline and accused Horgan, as well as Coastal GasLink and the RCMP, of “trespassing.”

READ MORE: AFN national chief urges calm, dialogue to ‘de-escalate’ as rail blockade continues

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson condemned the protesters’ actions, saying “no one in B.C. should ever feel unsafe in their homes or at their workplace.”

“This is not how democracy works and this is not how we treat each other here,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PipelineJohn HorganVIA RailWet'suwet'enCoastal GasLinkWet'suwet'en protestsHorganPipeline Blockaderail blockadewetsuwetan blockaderail cancellationsvia rail blockadesHorgan home protest
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.