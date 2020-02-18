No charges anticipated in death of Jeanette Runciman: Brockville police

Send this page to someone via email

Brockville police say they are not anticipating laying any charges following a collision that killed the wife of former senator and long-time MPP Bob Runciman.

Jeanette Runciman was hit and killed Thursday afternoon while walking in the Brockville General Hospital parking lot, police say.

According to police, Jeanette was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot as it was backing out of a space. Her husband Bob was also with her during the incident.

Police are calling it a “tragic set of circumstances,” and say they are still not entirely clear on exactly what happened.

Nevertheless, police say the Highway Traffic Act does not apply in this case since the collision occurred on private property.

Police also say they do not feel criminal charges are warranted.

Jeanette was 77 years old and born in Holland. She emigrated to Canada as a child and has been married to Bob for 56 years.

Her funeral is set to take place later this week in Brockville.