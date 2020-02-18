Health Canada seizes unauthorized products from Barrie store

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada has seized unauthorized products that “may pose serious health risks” from a vitamin and supplements store in Barrie.

The federal agency says it’s seized two workout supplements, one weight loss product and a sexual enhancement product from Pump’d Supplements and Smoothies on Commerce Park Drive.

The weight loss product, Methyldrene 25, is labelled to contain ephedra, caffeine and yohimbine.

Ephedra is a stimulant. When taken with caffeine, it can cause symptoms such as dizziness, tremors, headaches, heart rate irregularities, seizures, psychosis, heart attack and stroke. Yohimbine is derived from a bark extract called yohimbe. Its side effects can include increased blood pressure and heart rate, anxiety, dizziness, tremors, headaches, nausea and sleep disorders.

The two workout supplements, Nitraflex and Nitraflex + C, are both labelled to contain rauwolfia, a prescription drug that can be used to treat hypertension. Side effects include tiredness, sleepiness, depression, nasal obstruction and breathlessness.

The sexual enhancement, Yohimbe HCL, is labelled to contain yohimbine.

#ADVISORY: Health Canada seized unauthorized health products from Pump’d Supplements & Smoothies in #Barrie, Ontario, because they may pose serious health risks: https://t.co/lSbmZ0JNvs — GovCanHealth (@GovCanHealth) February 17, 2020

Health Canada says people should stop using these products and contact their health-care professional if they’ve used them and are concerned.

“When Health Canada identifies unauthorized products that may pose serious health risks, Health Canada takes appropriate action to prevent further distribution and informs Canadians,” the federal agency says.

“This includes working with the Canada Border Services Agency to help prevent further importation of unauthorized products.”

